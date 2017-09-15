Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 15, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;9;81%;79%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;86;Sunny and very warm;104;86;N;6;39%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Very hot;102;72;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;WNW;6;36%;6%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;82;68;Sunshine, pleasant;79;63;WNW;9;51%;52%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;63;50;Thundershowers;59;47;S;7;89%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Occasional rain;58;46;ESE;10;77%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;Sunny and delightful;89;61;W;6;20%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;69;49;Sunny and very warm;78;51;W;8;53%;4%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;70;56;Cloudy with a shower;70;57;S;12;71%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;Plenty of sun;91;69;SSW;5;44%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;54;A shower in the a.m.;62;51;W;16;65%;55%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;75;Sunny and hot;113;78;NW;4;12%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSW;6;73%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;WSW;10;73%;81%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;93;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;S;5;73%;82%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;62;56;Partly sunny;70;56;ESE;9;67%;68%;5

Beijing, China;Showers around;81;64;Showers around;82;64;NNW;5;62%;60%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;75;55;Warmer with sunshine;90;63;SSE;5;48%;10%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;64;46;Sun and some clouds;64;45;SSE;6;63%;21%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;65;47;A little a.m. rain;66;48;SE;8;70%;80%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;87;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;E;13;28%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;66;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;51;NNE;7;84%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;59;44;Thundershowers;56;44;SE;8;82%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;91;57;Sunny and very warm;89;58;SE;7;47%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with some sun;65;52;A p.m. t-storm;73;58;NW;6;69%;91%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;60;49;Mostly sunny;62;52;E;8;65%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;90;65;Partly sunny;90;66;NNW;5;32%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;76;71;A little rain;78;73;NE;15;71%;89%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;72;Sunny and nice;93;72;NNE;6;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;65;54;Partly sunny;66;51;SE;20;62%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;68;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SSE;5;56%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;7;71%;79%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;82;67;Mostly sunny;84;69;S;8;63%;15%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;89;78;Showers;86;78;SSW;11;77%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;59;49;Spotty showers;58;46;SW;8;77%;83%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;89;79;Mostly sunny;86;79;WNW;9;75%;8%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;93;74;Warm with some sun;93;73;SSE;8;57%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;86;69;Mostly sunny;91;67;SE;8;58%;0%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Partly sunny;94;81;NNE;5;66%;22%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;83;49;Cooler;72;50;NE;7;50%;30%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;97;83;A t-storm in spots;97;83;SSW;4;67%;73%;8

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;98;71;Clouds and sun, nice;93;71;SE;9;53%;4%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;58;45;Showers, mainly late;55;45;N;13;79%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;88;56;High clouds;85;55;ENE;6;22%;12%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;78;63;Sunny and nice;76;61;WSW;15;65%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;Rain tapering off;83;77;WNW;9;93%;91%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;85;52;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;NE;7;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;8;72%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;60;46;Spotty showers;60;44;W;13;78%;78%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;91;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;S;9;79%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;90;80;Partly sunny;93;80;WSW;6;61%;30%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;88;77;Mostly sunny;88;77;ENE;16;59%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;88;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;WSW;6;75%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;93;69;Sunshine;95;68;NNW;8;42%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;81;71;Humid with sunshine;83;70;N;9;64%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;A t-storm in spots;95;75;E;7;62%;60%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;85;Mostly sunny, warm;98;85;NNW;10;57%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;WNW;8;26%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;84;53;A passing shower;81;51;NNW;5;22%;55%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;93;79;Mostly sunny;94;78;W;7;58%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;67;Couple of t-storms;86;68;SSE;4;74%;86%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;98;81;Mostly sunny;98;81;S;9;45%;56%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;66;48;Partly sunny, nice;71;62;SSE;6;52%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;11;67%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;72;Clouds and sun, nice;88;73;WSW;7;53%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A t-storm in spots;97;80;SSW;6;65%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ENE;4;73%;56%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;48;33;A shower or two;49;32;E;8;76%;73%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;11;81%;58%;3

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;64;59;Partial sunshine;65;61;S;9;74%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and beautiful;73;58;Sunny and nice;74;58;N;11;48%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;60;46;Showers around;59;47;N;8;75%;70%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;78;64;Low clouds, then sun;78;63;S;6;63%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;71;Clearing;80;71;WSW;7;73%;41%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;76;53;Sunny and nice;73;53;NNE;6;30%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;87;81;Rainy times;87;80;SW;11;73%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;WSW;5;68%;88%;12

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;89;79;A shower or t-storm;90;78;NNW;7;74%;75%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;61;45;A passing shower;56;38;WSW;12;56%;55%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;54;A t-storm in spots;77;57;ENE;4;41%;64%;11

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;90;81;A morning shower;90;79;N;9;68%;45%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;58;46;Spotty showers;63;52;SE;6;69%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Sunshine and nice;85;76;S;12;64%;30%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and cooler;57;46;Sunny intervals;62;49;ENE;7;69%;13%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;Mostly sunny;80;62;N;1;72%;25%;5

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;73;50;Clouding up, cooler;62;51;SW;10;59%;24%;3

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;88;80;Spotty showers;87;79;W;7;76%;89%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;82;56;A t-storm in spots;75;56;NE;5;67%;65%;14

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;80;68;Variable cloudiness;80;66;SSE;6;69%;31%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very warm;95;70;Sunny and very warm;94;69;NNW;6;52%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;64;53;Breezy with some sun;66;44;WNW;15;67%;44%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Breezy with rain;75;70;E;14;80%;95%;2

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;64;48;Clouds and sun;62;45;N;6;61%;23%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;81;56;Sunny and very warm;80;57;SSW;5;71%;17%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;85;79;A morning shower;85;78;ESE;17;74%;73%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NNW;4;84%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;91;75;An afternoon shower;92;76;ENE;6;69%;70%;12

Paris, France;Thundershowers;63;43;Thundershowers;60;47;W;5;76%;72%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;SW;8;66%;25%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;SW;7;79%;69%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;87;77;Cloudy;89;77;SE;10;69%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;5;59%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;62;47;Spotty showers;58;45;SW;4;66%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;ENE;4;57%;4%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;55;A bit of rain;70;54;SSE;10;46%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;76;57;Mostly sunny;73;56;SW;8;60%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;83;73;A touch of rain;83;74;ESE;13;65%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;55;50;A little a.m. rain;58;52;SE;13;82%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;59;50;Spotty showers;63;47;SSW;11;73%;65%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;89;68;Nice with sunshine;80;67;ENE;7;66%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;74;Sunny and very warm;107;75;SE;6;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;80;65;Strong thunderstorms;79;63;S;9;74%;88%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A touch of rain;57;52;A few showers;59;50;SW;12;74%;70%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;WSW;8;70%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;64;A t-storm in spots;81;64;S;6;68%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;79;A shower or two;87;79;SE;9;70%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;NW;4;91%;71%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;54;Partly sunny;84;54;ENE;9;20%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;70;46;Sunny and warmer;81;52;E;3;36%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;N;5;81%;72%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;Sun and some clouds;73;48;NNW;6;47%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;74;51;Mostly cloudy;74;53;E;4;48%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;82;59;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;ENE;4;55%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;73;Partly sunny, windy;81;72;NNW;20;69%;18%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;81;A t-storm in spots;89;82;SE;8;75%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;Sunny and very warm;88;57;S;6;47%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;76;A shower in spots;87;77;E;12;77%;72%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;61;49;Spotty showers;62;47;NE;6;72%;72%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Clearing;69;48;S;14;49%;26%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;93;76;Partly sunny;92;74;ESE;8;62%;31%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;59;50;Spotty showers;60;48;SW;11;86%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Clouds and sun, nice;88;61;ENE;6;26%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;90;63;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;ENE;7;41%;26%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;91;69;S;6;18%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;Sunshine, pleasant;85;73;W;8;53%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;E;4;46%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;81;65;Cooler;72;66;E;9;63%;90%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;74;60;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;SE;4;79%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;Sunny and hot;99;81;SE;8;32%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;72;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;NNW;7;37%;34%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;58;31;Sunny;60;35;SSE;8;53%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;72;54;Mostly cloudy;71;54;ENE;5;39%;15%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;65;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;51;NW;3;76%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A downpour;90;75;Tropical rainstorm;81;73;ENE;8;91%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;57;47;Spotty showers;63;52;ESE;9;69%;82%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;61;49;Spotty showers;61;51;SE;4;79%;83%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;61;52;Mostly sunny;60;51;NW;11;71%;31%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;97;77;Afternoon showers;88;76;S;6;81%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;91;64;A stray t-shower;87;62;NE;4;32%;55%;6

