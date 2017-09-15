Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 15, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;15;81%;79%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Sunny and very warm;40;30;N;10;39%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Very hot;39;22;Mostly sunny and hot;39;22;WNW;10;36%;6%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;28;20;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;WNW;14;51%;52%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;17;10;Thundershowers;15;8;S;11;89%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Occasional rain;14;8;ESE;15;77%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Sunny and delightful;31;16;W;10;20%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;20;10;Sunny and very warm;25;10;W;13;53%;4%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Cloudy with a shower;21;14;S;19;71%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Plenty of sun;33;21;SSW;9;44%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;W;26;65%;55%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;24;Sunny and hot;45;26;NW;7;12%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;SSW;10;73%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;WSW;15;73%;81%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;S;9;73%;82%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;17;13;Partly sunny;21;13;ESE;14;67%;68%;5

Beijing, China;Showers around;27;18;Showers around;28;18;NNW;8;62%;60%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;24;13;Warmer with sunshine;32;17;SSE;8;48%;10%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;18;8;Sun and some clouds;18;7;SSE;10;63%;21%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;A little a.m. rain;19;9;SE;12;70%;80%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;30;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;E;20;28%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;19;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;11;NNE;12;84%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;15;7;Thundershowers;13;6;SE;12;82%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;33;14;Sunny and very warm;32;15;SE;12;47%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with some sun;18;11;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NW;9;69%;91%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;11;E;13;65%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;32;19;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;8;32%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;25;22;A little rain;25;23;NE;23;71%;89%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny and nice;34;22;NNE;10;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;18;12;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;32;62%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;8;56%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;11;71%;79%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;21;S;13;63%;15%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Showers;30;25;SSW;18;77%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;15;10;Spotty showers;14;8;SW;13;77%;83%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;WNW;15;75%;8%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;34;23;Warm with some sun;34;23;SSE;13;57%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;30;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;SE;13;58%;0%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Partly sunny;34;27;NNE;9;66%;22%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;29;9;Cooler;22;10;NE;11;50%;30%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;36;28;A t-storm in spots;36;28;SSW;7;67%;73%;8

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;37;22;Clouds and sun, nice;34;22;SE;14;53%;4%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;7;Showers, mainly late;13;7;N;21;79%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;31;14;High clouds;29;13;ENE;9;22%;12%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;25;17;Sunny and nice;24;16;WSW;23;65%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Rain tapering off;28;25;WNW;14;93%;91%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;NE;11;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;12;72%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;16;8;Spotty showers;15;7;W;21;78%;78%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;S;14;79%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;32;27;Partly sunny;34;27;WSW;9;61%;30%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;25;59%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;WSW;10;75%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;34;21;Sunshine;35;20;NNW;13;42%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;27;21;Humid with sunshine;28;21;N;15;64%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;E;11;62%;60%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;29;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;NNW;16;57%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;WNW;13;26%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;29;12;A passing shower;27;11;NNW;8;22%;55%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;25;W;11;58%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Couple of t-storms;30;20;SSE;7;74%;86%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;37;27;Mostly sunny;37;27;S;15;45%;56%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;SSE;10;52%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;18;67%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;WSW;11;53%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;36;27;SSW;10;65%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ENE;7;73%;56%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;9;0;A shower or two;9;0;E;13;76%;73%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;17;81%;58%;3

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;18;15;Partial sunshine;19;16;S;14;74%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and beautiful;23;14;Sunny and nice;23;14;N;18;48%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;Showers around;15;8;N;12;75%;70%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;26;18;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;S;9;63%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;21;Clearing;26;22;WSW;11;73%;41%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;25;12;Sunny and nice;23;12;NNE;9;30%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;31;27;Rainy times;31;26;SW;18;73%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;8;68%;88%;12

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;NNW;12;74%;75%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;7;A passing shower;13;4;WSW;19;56%;55%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A t-storm in spots;25;14;ENE;6;41%;64%;11

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;32;27;A morning shower;32;26;N;14;68%;45%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;14;8;Spotty showers;17;11;SE;10;69%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Sunshine and nice;29;25;S;19;64%;30%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and cooler;14;8;Sunny intervals;16;9;ENE;12;69%;13%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;2;72%;25%;5

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;23;10;Clouding up, cooler;17;11;SW;16;59%;24%;3

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;31;27;Spotty showers;31;26;W;11;76%;89%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NE;9;67%;65%;14

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;27;20;Variable cloudiness;27;19;SSE;9;69%;31%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very warm;35;21;Sunny and very warm;34;20;NNW;9;52%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;18;12;Breezy with some sun;19;7;WNW;25;67%;44%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Breezy with rain;24;21;E;23;80%;95%;2

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;18;9;Clouds and sun;17;7;N;9;61%;23%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Sunny and very warm;27;14;SSW;8;71%;17%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;ESE;27;74%;73%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;7;84%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;ENE;10;69%;70%;12

Paris, France;Thundershowers;17;6;Thundershowers;15;8;W;8;76%;72%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;SW;13;66%;25%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SW;12;79%;69%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy;32;25;SE;15;69%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;8;59%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;17;8;Spotty showers;15;7;SW;7;66%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;ENE;6;57%;4%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;13;A bit of rain;21;12;SSE;15;46%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;23;13;SW;13;60%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;28;23;A touch of rain;28;23;ESE;21;65%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;13;10;A little a.m. rain;14;11;SE;21;82%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;15;10;Spotty showers;17;8;SSW;17;73%;65%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;32;20;Nice with sunshine;27;19;ENE;11;66%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;Sunny and very warm;42;24;SE;9;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;27;18;Strong thunderstorms;26;17;S;15;74%;88%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A touch of rain;14;11;A few showers;15;10;SW;19;74%;70%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;WSW;13;70%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;S;9;68%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;SE;15;70%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NW;6;91%;71%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;29;12;ENE;15;20%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;21;8;Sunny and warmer;27;11;E;5;36%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;8;81%;72%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Sun and some clouds;23;9;NNW;10;47%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly cloudy;24;12;E;7;48%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;28;15;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;ENE;7;55%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;27;23;Partly sunny, windy;27;22;NNW;31;69%;18%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;27;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;12;75%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Sunny and very warm;31;14;S;10;47%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;24;A shower in spots;31;25;E;19;77%;72%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;16;10;Spotty showers;17;8;NE;10;72%;72%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Clearing;21;9;S;23;49%;26%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;34;25;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;12;62%;31%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;15;10;Spotty showers;15;9;SW;18;86%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Clouds and sun, nice;31;16;ENE;10;26%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;32;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;11;41%;26%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;S;10;18%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;W;13;53%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;E;7;46%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;27;18;Cooler;22;19;E;14;63%;90%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;SE;7;79%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;Sunny and hot;37;27;SE;13;32%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;NNW;11;37%;34%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;14;-1;Sunny;16;1;SSE;13;53%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;22;12;Mostly cloudy;22;12;ENE;8;39%;15%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;19;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;10;NW;5;76%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A downpour;32;24;Tropical rainstorm;27;23;ENE;13;91%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;14;8;Spotty showers;17;11;ESE;14;69%;82%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;16;10;Spotty showers;16;11;SE;7;79%;83%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;16;11;Mostly sunny;15;10;NW;18;71%;31%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;25;Afternoon showers;31;24;S;9;81%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;33;18;A stray t-shower;31;17;NE;7;32%;55%;6

