No Taiwanese injured in London explosion: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – No Taiwanese citizens have been reported injured in the London Underground attack which hurt 22 people during the morning rush hour Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

Police said an “improvised explosive device” was possibly detonated by a timer on a train at the Parsons Green station in southwest London. Many passengers suffered burns, but some were also trampled in the panic after the blast, when people rushed out of the train.

MOFA said it called the Taiwanese representative office in London immediately after news of the incident broke, but following contacts with local police, there were no reports yet of any Taiwanese nationals being injured.

As investigators listed the explosion as a terrorist attack, a huge manhunt was launched with hundreds of officers going through surveillance camera footage and speaking to potential witnesses, but by Friday noon local time no major new developments were reported.

The device was shown by pictures as a white bucket packaged inside a plastic supermarket bag.

Britain was already on high alert after several other terrorist incidents this year, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. The threat level stands at severe, indicating the highly likelihood of an attack.