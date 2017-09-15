The Latest: Trump uses London incident to defend travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the London subway incident (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his travel ban. He says it should be "tougher and more specific."

On Twitter Friday Trump says: "The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

Trump made the comment after tweeting about a reported explosion and fire on a subway train in London that police say was a terrorist incident.

The ban affects travelers from six mostly Muslim nations and refugees anywhere in the world.

___

7:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling a fire at a London subway station another attack "by a loser terrorist" and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also says the government should cut off Internet access to extremist groups.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

He later added: "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!

Scotland Yard said it would not be commenting on Trump's suggestion that police had known of the attacker.