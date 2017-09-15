Trump says London attack by 'loser terrorist'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling a fire at a London subway station another attack "by a loser terrorist" and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also says the government should cut off Internet access to extremist groups.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

He later added: "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!

The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries, thought to be life-threatening.