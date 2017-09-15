Real-life road trip helped 'Brad's Status' actors bond

TORONTO (AP) — Ben Stiller thought the best way to prepare for his role as a dad taking his son on a college tour in the film "Brad's Status" was to take the actor playing his son on an actual road trip.

So Stiller and Austin Abrams got in a car and took a drive from Montreal to New York, making stops along the way.

The bittersweet comedy has Stiller's character, Brad, driving his son around the northeast looking at schools, but all he can think about are his own failures on life.

On the road trip, Stiller stopped at a historical attraction and dressed up in a Revolutionary War outfit, much to embarrassment of Abrams. That moment made it feel real says Stiller.