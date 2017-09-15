Crocodile suspected in death of UK reporter in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's navy divers have found the body of a British journalist who is suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile while holidaying on the country's eastern beach.

The police media spokesman's office says the body of Paul Stewart Mcclean, a reporter with Financial Times, was recovered Friday morning after he went missing in the Panama lagoon in eastern Sri Lanka Thursday afternoon.

Police say Mcclean was reported missing after he had walked some distance in the lagoon separated from his friends. The Financial Times said on its website that officials told his friends he is believed to have been attacked by a crocodile.

The cause of death is yet to be established and a post-mortem examination is to be conducted Friday.