Southeast Asian Overseas Chinese do not see China as their country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Most ethnic Chinese living in Southeast Asia see China as the country of their ancestors, not as their own country, according to Singaporean columnist Wee Kek Koon, writing in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

In an opinion column, Wee writes that most ethnic Chinese in the region have melted into the local population and have no need for a China which claims to protect them.

The author goes back to the 1955 conference of non-aligned nations in Bandung, Indonesia, when Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai encouraged ethnic Chinese to put their loyalty with the nations where they were living.

In contrast to that attitude, China’s current leadership is trying to turn the Chinese populations in the region into influencers “or maybe even more,” Wee wrote. The attempt is not popular with today’s ethnic Chinese, he added.

“China is to most of us what Britain is to most Americans or Australians with British antecedents: the country of our ancestors, but not ours,” Wee wrote in the South China Morning Post.

He said that while most of today’s ethnic Chinese like him might still hold on to some traditional cultural practices from China and speak some Mandarin, or at least some dialects, they are not interested in being used to spread Beijing’s political and economic influence.

“If China plays nice, we may even grow to like the country and its people, and not just their money,” Wee concluded.