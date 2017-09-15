Amis tribe celebrates harvest festival in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Members of the Kinanoka (僅那鹿角) branch of the Amis (阿美族) Taiwanese aborigine tribe held a gathering in New Taipei's Shulin District to give those who missed out on the main harvest festival (Fengnianji, 豐年祭) in July a second chance to celebrate annual ceremony.

Traditionally, the harvest festival is held in the late summer or early fall by the Amis and otherr Taiwanese indigenous tribes to pray to the ancestral gods to bless the current harvest and to bring future bountiful harvests as well as fertility and successful stock breeding.

Sunday's event was organized by Amis members who originated from the village of Kinanoka in Taiutung, but currently live in New Taipei City for work. As many of these members work or are in school and did not have time to travel back to Kinanoka for the main harvest festival held in July, this event was held as alternative for the Amis diaspora in Greater Taipei.

In order to accommodate different branches of the Amis tribe in different parts of Taiwan, the festival is held on different months running from south to north. The Amis in Taitung hold their harvest festival in July, those in Hualien celebrate it in August, members in New Taipei hold the event in September, and then finally the last branch holds the ceremony in Taoyuan.

During the event in New Taipei, various group gave performances of both traditional and modern dance while wearing Amis colors. In between the performances were group dances when everyone was invited to participate by interlocking hands or pinkie fingers.

Those who participated in the group circle dances were separated by gender and age, with the eldest members at the front of the line and the youngest at the end.



Amis dancers hamming it up for the camera.

More daring tribe members sang traditional and modern Amis songs to a karaoke machine. American-born TV personality Justin Caleb Cooper brought the house down with his flawless performance of a popular Amis tune.

Many scholars across multiple disciplines now believe that ancient Amis in Taitung were the progenitors of Austronesian people and languages throughout the Pacific. A simple, yet powerful example of the linguistic connection is that the Amis word "lima," which means hand and the number five, has the same pronunciation and meaning all the way on the other side of the Pacific in Hawaii.



Justin Caleb Cooper (left), author (center), Kalitang Yang (楊有霖) (right).