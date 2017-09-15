  1. Home
Malaysia prepares mass burial for school fire victims

By  Associated Press
2017/09/15 16:16

Forensic police officers investigate burnt area at an Islamic religious school following Thursday's fire on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on

Police officers guard the entrance outside an religious school following Thursday's fire on the outskirts of Kuala lumpur, Malaysia Friday, Sept. 15,

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities are preparing a mass burial for victims of a fire at a private Islamic boarding school, which has sparked outrage and renewed calls for proper regulation of religious schools.

Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah says all 23 victims, mostly young boys burnt beyond recognition, have been identified through DNA tests.

At least a dozen graves have been dug at an Islamic cemetery outside Kuala Lumpur for the burial later Friday.

The pre-dawn blaze Thursday at a three-story building blocked the lone exit to the boys' dormitory on the top floor, trapping them behind barred windows. Officials said the school was operating without a fire safety permit and license.