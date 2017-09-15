South Korea responds to North Korea’s missile launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea launched a ballistic missile towards North Korea in response to the missile launched by North Korea over Japan on Friday.

North Korea launched another missile this time over the Japanese island of Hokkaido which resulted in Japanese citizens hiding in shelters and alerting the United Nations Security Council to call for an emergency meeting to discuss the country’s weaponry development.

According to Japanese national broadcaster NHK, the missile was launched from Sunan, a district in Pyongyang, North Korea and it flew over the northern island of Hokkaido before making a landing in the Pacific Ocean about 2,000 kilometers off the Cape of Erimo in Hokkaido at around 7.16 am local time.

In response to North Korea’s action, South Korea fired Hyunmu-2 ballistic missiles almost immediately from an eastern site near the inter-Korean border. One out of the two missiles failed in the initial stage and fell into the water while the second one was successful and hit a designated area in the sea which was set at the same distance as the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang, according to the Yonhap news agency in Seoul.

The South Korean Defense Ministry revealed in a statement to the local media that South Korea’s launch showed that it was on its toes should the provocations escalate further.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying, “We need to have North Korea understand that they will have no bright future if they keep going this way.”

A statement released by the Australian government said, “the latest North Korean test emphasizes the grave and increasing threat North Korea poses to regional and global security and will only strengthen the determination of Australia and the international community to stand firm against North Korea’s illegal actions,” as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.