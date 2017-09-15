Paris police: Soldier attacked in subway, no one hurt

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say a knife-wielding assailant tried to attack a soldier in a major subway interchange but was quickly arrested and no one was hurt.

Police spokeswoman Johana Primevert told The Associated Press that the incident took place early Friday in the Chatelet station in central Paris. Traffic and access to the station, which serves multiple subway and commuter train lines, quick resumed.

The soldier involved was with the Sentinelle force assigned to protect prominent sites since deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years. The force has been targeted in the past.

The attack came the day after the government announced changes to the force, with a greater focus on temporary and seasonal events. The soldiers still will patrol around major tourist sites, places of worship, train stations and airports.