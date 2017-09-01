In a first, Taiwan finds Chinese student guilty of spying

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the first time ever, a Chinese student in Taiwan was found guilty of spying, with the Taipei District Court sentencing him to one year and two months in prison Friday.

Appeals were still possible against the verdict.

Zhou Hongxu (周泓旭), 29, from northeast China’s province of Liaoning, wanted to pay a Taiwanese diplomat for confidential information, but the latter reported him to the authorities, prosecutors said.

Zhou initially traveled to Taiwan in 2012 to study business management at National Chengchi University, but it was at a cross-straits exchange event in 2014 that a Chinese official surnamed Li began encouraging him to expand his circle of acquaintances in Taiwan, especially among military officers, police, diplomats, intelligence and other government staff, reports said.

From August 2016 until last March, Zhou met a Taiwanese government employee repeatedly at tearooms and restaurants, and offered him US$1,000 per quarter if he cooperated on setting up a spy network on China’s behalf, according to prosecutors.

The official reported Zhou’s efforts to his superiors, and the Chinese citizen was detained. He initially denied all the accusations, but gave in after four months of detention, before changing his story again, reports said.

Zhou was found guilty of violating the National Security Act, in particular provisions related to the formation of spy networks, reports said.