BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|140
|546
|100
|190
|.348
|AGarcia ChW
|121
|466
|67
|155
|.333
|Hosmer KC
|146
|547
|89
|178
|.325
|JoRamirez Cle
|140
|541
|97
|170
|.314
|Reddick Hou
|126
|450
|75
|141
|.313
|Abreu ChW
|142
|569
|89
|175
|.308
|Mauer Min
|127
|471
|62
|144
|.306
|Andrus Tex
|142
|582
|95
|176
|.302
|Schoop Bal
|145
|563
|87
|170
|.302
|Cain KC
|141
|535
|81
|160
|.299
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Schoop, Baltimore, 32; MMachado, Baltimore, 32.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 109; Schoop, Baltimore, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Judge, New York, 96; Abreu, Chicago, 95; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; MMachado, Baltimore, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 16-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-7; JVargas, Kansas City, 15-10; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9; Paxton, Seattle, 12-3; Keuchel, Houston, 12-4.