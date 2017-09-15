BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/15 13:47
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 140 546 100 190 .348
AGarcia ChW 121 466 67 155 .333
Hosmer KC 146 547 89 178 .325
JoRamirez Cle 140 541 97 170 .314
Reddick Hou 126 450 75 141 .313
Abreu ChW 142 569 89 175 .308
Mauer Min 127 471 62 144 .306
Andrus Tex 142 582 95 176 .302
Schoop Bal 145 563 87 170 .302
Cain KC 141 535 81 160 .299
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Schoop, Baltimore, 32; MMachado, Baltimore, 32.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 109; Schoop, Baltimore, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Judge, New York, 96; Abreu, Chicago, 95; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; MMachado, Baltimore, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 16-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-7; JVargas, Kansas City, 15-10; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9; Paxton, Seattle, 12-3; Keuchel, Houston, 12-4.