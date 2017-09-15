MLB Capsules: Indians win 22nd in a row in walk-off

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Indians added a walk-off win to a streak that's had everything.

Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning as the Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win to extend their American League record, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Thursday to move within four wins of matching the 1916 New York Giants for the longest streak in major league history.

After blowouts, shutouts and easy wins, the Indians, who tied it in the ninth on Francisco Lindor's two-out, two-strike RBI double, went into extras for the first time to keep the longest streak in 101 years intact.

Ramirez led off the 10th with a hard hit into right-center off Brandon Maurer (2-2) that he turned into a double with a head-first slide. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Bruce, the recent arrival who hit a three-run homer in win No. 21 on Wednesday, ripped a 2-0 pitch into the right-field corner.

As Progressive Field shook like it usually does in October, Bruce reached second base and was quickly mobbed his teammates, who doused him with ice water and talcum powder while tearing the front of his jersey.

Cody Allen (3-6) got the win.

WHITE SOX 17, TIGERS 7

DETROIT (AP) — Avisail Garcia went 5 for 5 and drove in a career-high seven runs, Yoan Moncada scored five times and Chicago pounded out 25 hits while routing Detroit.

The White Sox posted their highest hit total since getting 26 against Baltimore in 1981. The modern major league record for hits in a nine-inning game is 31, by Milwaukee in 1992 and the New York Giants in 1901.

Garcia and Moncada each homered. Moncada had four hits and walked twice — the rookie had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

Jose Abreu added four hits for Chicago, which has won five of six. Detroit has lost six in a row.

James Shields (4-6) won for the first time on the road since May 12, 2016, a span of 18 starts.

Chad Bell (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 13, ORIOLES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge had a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBIs, Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer that chased Wade Miley with one out in a six-run first inning and New York routed fading Baltimore.

Judge hit an opposite-field drive over New York's bullpen in right-center in the fourth against Mike Wright, then lined a 448-foot drive into the second deck in left in the sixth off Rich Rodriguez. Judge has 43 homers and 96 RBIs, and with 27 homers at Yankee Stadium this year broke the ballpark's season record set by Curtis Granderson in 2012.

Masahiro Tanaka (12-11) won for the fourth time in five starts, allowing two solo homers in seven innings while striking out eight.

Miley (8-13) lasted 19 pitches as six of seven batters who faced him reached with hits. It was the shortest of his 194 big league starts.

CUBS 14, METS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits, Jason Heyward went deep and drove in four and Chicago beat New York.

The Cubs' offense helped overcome a shaky debut by pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago outscored the Mets 39-14 this week after being outscored 20-3 in a weekend three-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kris Bryant added two RBIs as the Cubs extended their NL Central lead to three games over Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Tseng threw behind the first batter he faced, fell down while covering first base on the second batter for an error and later hit a batter with a pitch in the first inning. The 22-year-old from Taiwan went three innings, giving up five runs and five hits with six strikeouts.

Mike Montgomery (6-8) and Brian Duensing followed Tseng with two scoreless innings each.

Seth Lugo (6-5) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, with nine hits and a walk over three innings.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 2, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (AP) — Byron Buxton's 10th-inning homer gave Minnesota its second straight walk-off victory.

A night after Eddie Rosario beat the San Diego Padres with a 10th-inning homer, Buxton connected off Toronto reliever Luis Santos (0-1) with two outs. Buxton's 15th homer reached the second deck in left field.

Dillon Gee (2-2) pitched one inning of relief for Minnesota, which earned its fifth walk-off win of the season and has won six of its past eight games. The Twins maintained their lead for the second AL wild card.

Justin Smoak had tied the game with a two-out homer in the ninth off Twins closer Matt Belisle.

MARINERS 10, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nelson Cruz went 4 for 4 with a home run and Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer as Seattle defeated Texas.

The Mariners remained 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

One night after making an unexpected appearance as a pinch hitter, Adrian Beltre was batting fourth as the designated hitter. This was just two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 strain in his hamstring and he was expected to miss at least four weeks, likely the remainder of the season.

Andrew Albers (5-1) pitched the final five innings and allowed three hits.

Rangers starter Andrew Cashner (9-10) allowed six hits, five runs, and walked five in 4 1/3 innings.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Victor Robles was a part of a pair of two-run rallies, Tanner Roark pitched six strong innings and Washington beat Atlanta.

The Nationals salvaged the final game of the three-game set to earn their first victory since clinching the NL East on Sunday.

In his second career start, Robles, who entered the year as the top prospect in the Nationals' organization and made his major league debut last week, offered a few more glimpses of his coveted skillset.

The 20-year-old tripled to right-center in the fourth off Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (10-13). He scored two batters later on Pedro Severino's grounder to make it 3-0.

Roark (13-9) at one point set down 12 in a row and did not yield a hit until Johan Camargo's two-out single in the fifth.

PHILLIES 10, MARLINS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered again, Freddy Galvis and Jorge Alfaro also went deep in a seven-run second inning, and Philadelphia routed slumping Miami.

Hoskins' two-run shot gave him 18 home runs in 34 games since his call-up from Triple-A on Aug. 10. The Yankees' Gary Sanchez previously held the record for fastest to 18 homers. Sanchez needed 45 games.

Cesar Hernandez had four hits and Cameron Perkins also homered for the Phillies.

Jake Thompson (2-2) struck out six and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Thompson combined with relievers Ricardo Pinto, Kevin Siegrist, Hoby Milner and Yacksel Rios for the shutout.

Vance Worley (3-5) got a spot start for Miami, allowing eight runs in 1 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 6, ATHLETICS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Drew Pomeranz pitched six innings of one-run ball, and Andrew Benintendi had three hits and drove in three runs to lead AL East-leading Boston over Oakland.

Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Mitch Moreland added an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have won six of eight.

Pomeranz (16-5) tied teammate Chris Sale and two others for the AL lead in victories.

Benintendi doubled high off the Green Monster, chasing Daniel Gossett (4-9) and making it 2-1 in the sixth.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROCKIES 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock had four RBIs for the second straight day, J.D. Martinez homered for the 10th time in 11 games and Arizona extended its NL wild-card lead by beating Colorado.

Zack Godley (8-7) pitched eight sharp innings as Arizona opened a five-game edge over Colorado atop the wild-card race. The Rockies lead Milwaukee and St. Louis by 2 1/2 games for the final playoff slot.

Pollock drove in four runs in an 8-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday and added three more with a double in a five-run first inning against Chad Bettis (1-3).

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Luke Weaver threw six innings of two-hit ball, Tommy Pham drove in two runs and stole two bases, and St. Louis topped Cincinnati.

The Cardinals have won five of six. They are 2 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot.

Weaver (6-1) allowed one unearned run, struck out six and didn't walk a batter. He's 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA through his first three starts in September.

Pham hit his 20th homer. With 21 stolen bases, he became the first Cardinals player to record a 20/20 season since Reggie Sanders in 2004.

Rookie Amir Garrett (3-8) took the loss.