AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/15 12:02

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 photo, people wade through a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba. The powerful storm rip

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 photo, handlers from the Cayo Guillermo dolphinarium prepare dolphins for their transfer to a different dolphinarium in

In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 photo, U.S. Air force personnel evacuate U.S. citizens from St. Martin, aboard an aircraft after the passage of Hurric

This photo provided by Caribbean Buzz Helicopters on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, shows a schooner washed ashore, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 photo, Lucita Leonce, 71, complains outside her home flooded after Hurricane Irma in Fort-Liberte, Haiti. Irma rolled pa

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 photo, neighbors gather near a fire while electricity is out and their homes are wet from flooding after the passage of

In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 photo, a woman carries a baby past downed power lines felled by Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, where seawater surg

In this Sept. 11, 2017 photo, a despondent Mariela Leon sits in front of her flood damaged home after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Isabela de Sag

In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 photo, former presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles, from the Platform Pitit Dessalines party, is carried by sup

In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is silhouetted against a facade of San Martin Palace at the Argentine

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 photo, the bodies of three men, two of them teenagers, lie against a wall under an overpas

In this Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 photo, a painting of late Chilean President Salvador Allende, created by artist Daniel Maturana, decorates Plaza de Arm

In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 photo, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales speaks during the inauguration of a park in Guatemala City. Lawmakers voted

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 photo, people wait under a light rain for the start of a Holy Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Villavicencio, Colombia

In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 photo, police watch people arrive for Pope Francis' giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia. Francis recalled the mur

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 photo, small drops of blood stain Pope Francis' white cassock as he is helped by a priest after knocking his face on th

In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 photo, an altar to the Virgin of Guadalupe is covered with fallen debris inside the earth-damaged home where Larissa G

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 photo, relatives of 38-year-old earthquake victim, police officer Juan Jimenez Regalado, weep during his funeral in Juc

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

The region was struck by two history-making natural disasters: Hurricane Irma, the most powerful hurricane on record in the open Atlantic, and one of the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Mexico: magnitude 8.1.

Hurricane Irma devastated several Caribbean islands as a Category 5 storm. Irma bullied through much of the Caribbean — Antigua, St. Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, killing 38 in the Caribbean. It turned lush tropical playgrounds into blasted-out landscapes, littered with splintered lumber, crumpled sheet metal and shattered lives.

Mexico's monster earthquake struck the center of the Zapotec culture, killing at least 96 people in Chiapas and neighboring Oaxaca. It occurred within a seismic hotspot in the Pacific where one tectonic plate dives under another. These so-called subduction zones are responsible for producing some of the biggest quakes in history.

Elsewhere in Mexico, the bodies of two men and two youths who were apparently lined up against a wall and shot were found in Coyuca, just northwest of Acapulco, in Guerrero state, a region that has been hit by killings over drug trafficking, extortion, vigilante activity, illegal logging and land disputes.

Colombia hosted Latin America's first pope, who appealed to its citizens to overcome divisions that linger after the government last year reached a peace deal with leftist rebels hoping to end the region's longest-running armed rebellion. In Cartagena he bonked his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers. With only a hip-high bar to hold onto, the pontiff lost his balance and suffered a bruised, black left eye and a cut on his eyebrow that dripped blood onto his white cassock.

Guatemala's president survived a vote in Congress to revoke his immunity. Prosecutors want to investigate him for alleged corruption. Haiti's former presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles escaped detention when his supporters scooped him up in the street, protecting him from police who wanted him for allegedly organizing violent protests against tax hikes. Israel's Prime Minister toured Latin America, stopping in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Chileans marked the anniversary of the military coup that killed their late President Salvador Allende.

