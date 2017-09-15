US figure skating champ Nathan Chen wins on home ice

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nathan Chen won the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex on Thursday night, scoring 91.80 points with a new program he's developing for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 18-year-old Chen won the U.S. and Four Continents titles last winter and was sixth in the world championships.

Fellow American Max Aaron was second at 86.06, followed by Canada's Liam Firus at 83.46.

Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro took the pairs short program at 65.76. Americans Chelsa Liu and Brian Johnson followed with 61.46 points, and 2015 U.S. champions Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chirs Knierim were third at 61.32.