BC-FBN--NFL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|12
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|42
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|21
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|7
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|20
|38
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|26
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|46
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|18
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|18
|21
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|9
|33
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|16
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|42
|27
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|17
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|30
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|17
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|29
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|23
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|19
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|9
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|23
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|9
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|17
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|35
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
___
|Thursday's Game
Houston 13, Cincinnati 9
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Kansas City
Arizona at Indianapolis
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Cleveland at Baltimore
New England at New Orleans
Chicago at Tampa Bay
Buffalo at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
N.Y. Jets at Oakland
Miami at L.A. Chargers
San Francisco at Seattle
Washington at L.A. Rams
Dallas at Denver
Green Bay at Atlanta
|Monday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Giants