BC-FBN--NFL Standings,0385

NFL standings

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 21 12 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 26 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 21 24 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17 Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19 Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 3 Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 19 29 North W L T Pct PF PA Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 29 19 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 23 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23

Thursday's Game

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Kansas City

Arizona at Indianapolis

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Baltimore

New England at New Orleans

Chicago at Tampa Bay

Buffalo at Carolina

Tennessee at Jacksonville

N.Y. Jets at Oakland

Miami at L.A. Chargers

San Francisco at Seattle

Washington at L.A. Rams

Dallas at Denver

Green Bay at Atlanta

Monday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants