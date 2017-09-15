BC-FBN--NFL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/15 11:39
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 21 12
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 1 0 .000 27 42
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 12 21
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 9 46
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 18 21
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 42 27
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 21 24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 30 17
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 3 19
Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 30
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 19 29
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 35 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 29 19
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 9
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 17 23
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 46 9
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 9 17
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 23 35
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 3 23

___

Thursday's Game

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Kansas City

Arizona at Indianapolis

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Baltimore

New England at New Orleans

Chicago at Tampa Bay

Buffalo at Carolina

Tennessee at Jacksonville

N.Y. Jets at Oakland

Miami at L.A. Chargers

San Francisco at Seattle

Washington at L.A. Rams

Dallas at Denver

Green Bay at Atlanta

Monday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Giants