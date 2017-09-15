Taiwanese going for gold iPhones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the new wave of iPhone models are set to hit the Taiwan market, gold is by far the most popular color among Taiwanese consumers, according to multiple local media outlets and the two major mobile phone companies offering pre-orders.

As pre-orders for iPhones flood in, regardless of whether it is the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, Taiwanese are opting for the gold-colored version by a wide margin. The colors currently available for the new iPhones include gold, space gray, and silver, though other color options may be available in the future.

Didy Teng (鄧美慧), Asia Pacific Telecom's vice president of marketing, said that of the 1,000 pre-orders placed for iPhones thus far, 50 percent chose the gold version, regardless of model. reported CNA. She also said that 70 percent of customers have chosen the iPhone 8 Plus, and of that group, 70 percent chose the 256GB storage option over the 64GB version.

The only other Taiwanese company currently taking pre-orders, Taiwan Mobile Co., says that of the 10,000 orders it has taken so far, half are for the gold model, followed by space gray and silver, according to Apple Daily. As for iPhone 8 versus iPhone 8 Plus, Taiwan Mobile Co. reports that the majority of the orders it has received has been for the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB and 256GB models.

Meanwhile, analysts say the supply may not be able to meet the demand for gold iPhone X devices, as there is a shortage of components and the demand for that specific color is so high, reported Liberty Times.

The iPhone 8/ Plus and iPhone X pre-orders will start September 15, and October 27 in Taiwan, respectively. The iPhone8/ Plus and iPhone X will be available in stores beginning September 22, and November 3, respectively.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning October 27 in more than 55 countries and territories, including Taiwan, and in stores beginning November 3.

Local electronic retailers TKEC (燦坤) and STUDIO A both offer trade-in deals that allow iPhone owners to swap an old one with a new shiny all-glass phone, with the former offering an up to NT$18,800 (US$621) discount for 265GB iPhone 7 Plus owners, starting September 30.

iPhone 7 Plus owners can swap their old ones with the new all-glass phones with a discount of between NT$11,000 and NT$14,800 at STUDIO A. Owners of other old iPhone, iPad air, Macbook air models can enjoy a different set of discounts for a new phone after an on-site evaluation by store staff.