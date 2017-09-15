Two Taiwan films hold first international screenings at Canada festival

Two Taiwan films were screened overseas for the first time at the Toronto International Film Festival running Sept. 7-17, according to Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto.



Director Huang Hsin-yao’s award-winning movie “The Great Buddha+” made its debut at the festival Sept. 9 and will be shown again Sept. 16. The other Taiwan-made film, “A Fish Out of Water” by director Lai Kuo-an, held showings Sept. 8-9.



Catherine Y. M. Hsu, director-general of the Taipei office, said the two local films featured in this year’s TIFF showcase the robust creativity found in Taiwan’s filmmaking industry. She also expressed her hope that the talks given by the directors after screenings of their films will lead to further cultural exchanges.



Described as “the most anticipated Taiwan film of the year” by the event organizer, “The Great Buddha+” is a dark comedy centered on a pair of security guards that explores the contrasting lives of the rich and the poor. The movie is an extension of Huang’s “The Great Buddha,” which was nominated for Best Short Feature Film at the 2014 Golden Horse Awards, Taiwan’s equivalent of the Oscars.



The 104-minute film was also the star of this year’s Taipei Film Awards, claiming five honors—Grand Prize, Best Narrative Feature and three outstanding artistic contribution awards in the art direction, editing and music categories, respectively. It has also been selected to screen at the Busan International Film Festival taking place Oct. 12-21 in South Korea.



“A Fish Out of Water” revolves around a family with an unusual child who claims to have memories of his former life. The film touches on how people cope with dementia, the meaning of family and the value of memories.



The 90-minute feature is also the first-ever Taiwan film to compete for the Kutxabank-New Directors Award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival taking place Sept. 22-30 in Spain.



Founded in 1976, the TIFF is one of the largest film festivals in the world, attracting an average of more than 6,000 submissions each year. A total 340 submissions are screening in this year’s event, including 256 feature films and 84 shorts, according to the event organizer.