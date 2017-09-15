Taipei ranked 61 as the world least stressful city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei is ranked as the 61st least stressful city among 150 cities around the world, according to London dry cleaning and laundry company Zipjet.

Zipjet published the 2017 Global Least and Most Stressful Cities Ranking, examining the overall mental health of a city and consider all stress-inducing factors related to four sectors such as cities, pollution, finance and citizens.

Several criteria are included in these four sectors, including density, pollution, purchase power, unemployment, green spaces, security, traffic, etc.

The score, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least stressful is put on each indicator.

The overall ranking is then placed from the least stressful country to the most one.

Taipei is ranked as 61 with the score 4.65, only stressful than Singapore among Asian cities, and followed by Japan, Brunei, China, Vietnam and Cambodia when comparing the least 100 stressful cities in Asia.

Taipei receives a low score on stress-inducing factors like public transport, perception of security, physical health in citizens and family purchase power, which represents a less amount of stress possible in these criteria.

However, the especially high score of social security indicates that Taipei faces strong threat from social instability, resulting in a stressful city.

Besides, city density, green spaces and sunshine hours in Taipei are also on a high level.

The top 10 least stressful cities around the world are European cities in which four in Germany are placed.

It is worth noting that Baghdad of Iraq, Kabul of Afghanistan and Lagos in Nigeria are the most stressful cities.

Factors like green spaces, perception of security, air pollution, unemployment and debt per capita in these three countries receive high level of stress.

Mental health, physical health and gender equality of citizens are factors causing three cities to be the most stressful cities in the world.