Marijuana cigar bar busted by Kaohsiung cops

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers on Wednesday arrested two suspects after discovering 61 marijuana plants in a greenhouse above a cigar shop in Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, reported Liberty Times.

On the third floor of a building which had a cigar bar on the first floor, police discovered 61 marijuana plants, marijuana buds, growing equipment, and smoking devices.

Police said that hey had received a tip off several months ago that the cigar shop was being used as front for an operation that actually involved the growing and selling of marijuana, and so they formed an investigative unit to began a surveillance operation which included long-term wiretapping by the CIB.

Based on evidence gathered from the investigation, police are now alleging two suspects surnamed Lin (林), 62, and Chiang (姜), 61, used the first-floor cigar shop as a cover, while they grew marijuana on the third floor and used the second floor as an area for customers to smoke their cannibis products.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, after obtaining a search warrant, police raided the cigar shop and on the third floor of which they discovered 61 marijuana plants, a can of dried marijuana buds, and assorted cannabis plant growing equipment, and various smoking devices.



Jar of dried marijuana found at the scene. (CNA image)



At a court hearing, Chiang admitted that he had been in possession of and had smoked marijuana for 10 years for personal use. He said he had purchased the marijuana seeds online and learned how to grow them by reading guides on the internet.

Chiang said that he had eventually been able to grow four different varieties, but maintained that the plants were for personal use and did not sell marijuana to others. Meanwhile, Lin denied involvement in the operation.

However, prosecutors say that 61 plants are far too many for personal consumption, which they estimate would produce enough marijuana for over 10,000 customers. The case is being sent to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office for suspected violation the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

Marijuana is an illegal drug in Taiwan, unlike certain U.S. states and some Western countries where it is allowed for medical or recreational purposes. Due to a recent spate of arrests of Americans for possession of marijuana in Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (U.S. de facto embassy in the country) in March of this year posted a reminder to American citizens "that penalties for possession, use, or trafficking in illegal drugs (including marijuana) in Taiwan are severe, and convicted offenders can expect long jail sentences and heavy fines."