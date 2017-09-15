Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 15 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Number of ROC troops will fall to new low next year

@China Times: U.S., China came to edge of war after 2001 military plane collision

@Liberty Times: Taiwan businesses will fall prey to cross-strait semiconductor war: China

@Apple Daily: Chang Guann boss rescued after suicide attempt

@Economic Daily News: Premier Lai to convene meetings on five major issues

@Commercial Times: Premier Lai to address new workweek rule dispute

@Taipei Times: Activists testify to UN group about Lee