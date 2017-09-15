Indians becoming more generous: Study

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Indians are becoming more generous in helping others in difficult times, a new study has said.

India's ranking in the World Giving Index of global generosity climbed up to 81 from 91 in the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) World Giving Index for the year 2017 .

The survey found that global giving has declined across continents, barring Africa which recorded a positive shift in giving habits.

The survey was conducted on parameters including number of people donating money, volunteering time and helping a stranger and 1,46,000 people were interviewed across 139 countries, a CAF statement said.

Asia witnessed a decline as compared to Africa in all three giving behaviors with those donating money falling from 37 to 33 percent, helping a stranger decreasing from 51 to 47 percent and volunteering down to 21 percent.

Only six of the G20 countries appear in the top 20 and all experienced a decline in their WGI score, said the statement from the UK-based charity.

Myanmar retained its crown as the world's most generous country for the fourth year in a row. However, despite maintaining its position it also experienced a drop in its overall score, down from 70 to 65 percent.

The Charities Aid Foundation, which delivers more than 500 million to charities annually, has been producing the CAF World Giving Index since 2010 in order to inform wider research into the state of charitable giving at a national and international level.