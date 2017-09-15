Venezuela's government and opposition advance in talks

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Venezuela's government and opposition are advancing in exploratory talks aimed at creating a framework to resolve the nation's economic and political crisis.

Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina said the two sides agreed to meet for a third time Sept. 27, and invite a group of four nations — Mexico, Chile, Bolivia and Nicaragua — to accompany the conversations.

The announcement late Thursday came at the conclusion of two days of talks on the Caribbean island.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has touted the possibility of talks as a sign it's open to dialogue. But the opposition is skeptical and in a statement insisted that the solution to Venezuela's problems require Maduro giving up power.