The Latest: Trump signs resolution condemning hate groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on Charlottesville (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed a resolution condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

The resolution also urged Trump and his administration to speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, anti-Semitism and white supremacy.

The signing comes hours after Trump revived his claim that there were "bad dudes" among both sides of a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

The president says in a statement announcing the signing that, "As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms."

He's also calling on Americans to "rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together."

___

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump has revived his assertions that he thought there were "bad dudes" among the people who assembled to oppose a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

Trump latest comments come one day after he met in private with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate's lone black Republican, at the White House. The two discussed the president's past remarks blaming "many sides" for the violence and death around a Confederate statue.

Recounting his conversation with Scott, Trump says: "I think especially in light of the advent of antifa, if you look at what's going on there, you know, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also."