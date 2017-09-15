AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports event s of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Sept. 15
thru 17, Belgium, France — tennis, Davis Cup semifinals: Belgium vs. Australia, France vs. Serbia.
Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. World XI, 3rd T20.
thru 17, Evian-les-Bains, France — golf, US LPGA Tour, Evian Championship.
thru 17, Lake Forest, Illinois — golf, BMW Championship.
thru 17, Spijk, Netherlands — golf, European Tour, KLM Open.
thru 17, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Japan Women's Open.
thru 17, Quebec — tennis, WTA, Coupe Banque Nationale.
thru 17, Pau, France — canoeing, slalom world championships.
|SATURDAY, Sept. 16
Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship: New Zealand vs. South Africa.
Canberra, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship: Australia vs. Argentina.
Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, T20.
Rotterdam, Netherlands — triathlon, world series grand final.
Cebu City, Philippines — boxing, Milan Melindo vs. Hekkie Budler for Melindo's IBF junior flyweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez for Golovkin's WBC-WBA-IBF-IBO middleweight titles.
|SUNDAY, Sept. 17
Singapore — auto racing, F1, Singapore GP.
Chennai, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st ODI.
Europe — basketball, EuroBasket final.
thru 24, Bergen, Norway — cycling, road world championships.
|MONDAY, Sept. 18
thru 24, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.
thru 24, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.
thru 24, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Pan Pacific Open.
thru 24, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.
thru 23, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou Open.
|TUESDAY, Sept. 19
Manchester, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.
|WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20
No new major events.
|THURSDAY, Sept. 21
thru 24, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.
Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.
Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd ODI.
thru 24, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.
|FRIDAY, Sept. 22
Tucson, Arizona — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania for Valdez's WBO featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title.
|SATURDAY, Sept. 23
Manchester, England — boxing, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury for Parker's WBO heavyweight title.
San Antonio — boxing, Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov for Dorticcos' WBA cruiserweight title.
Inglewood, California — boxing, Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell for Linares' WBA lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, Sept. 24
Bristol, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.
Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.
thru Oct. 1, Sarasota, Florida — rowing, world championships.