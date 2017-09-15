AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports event s of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 15

thru 17, Belgium, France — tennis, Davis Cup semifinals: Belgium vs. Australia, France vs. Serbia.

Lahore, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. World XI, 3rd T20.

thru 17, Evian-les-Bains, France — golf, US LPGA Tour, Evian Championship.

thru 17, Lake Forest, Illinois — golf, BMW Championship.

thru 17, Spijk, Netherlands — golf, European Tour, KLM Open.

thru 17, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Japan Women's Open.

thru 17, Quebec — tennis, WTA, Coupe Banque Nationale.

thru 17, Pau, France — canoeing, slalom world championships.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship: New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Canberra, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship: Australia vs. Argentina.

Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, T20.

Rotterdam, Netherlands — triathlon, world series grand final.

Cebu City, Philippines — boxing, Milan Melindo vs. Hekkie Budler for Melindo's IBF junior flyweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez for Golovkin's WBC-WBA-IBF-IBO middleweight titles.

SUNDAY, Sept. 17

Singapore — auto racing, F1, Singapore GP.

Chennai, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st ODI.

Europe — basketball, EuroBasket final.

thru 24, Bergen, Norway — cycling, road world championships.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

thru 24, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

thru 24, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.

thru 24, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Pan Pacific Open.

thru 24, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.

thru 23, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou Open.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Manchester, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

No new major events.

THURSDAY, Sept. 21

thru 24, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.

Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd ODI.

thru 24, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Tucson, Arizona — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania for Valdez's WBO featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Manchester, England — boxing, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury for Parker's WBO heavyweight title.

San Antonio — boxing, Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov for Dorticcos' WBA cruiserweight title.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 24

Bristol, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.

thru Oct. 1, Sarasota, Florida — rowing, world championships.