Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 4-10

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 4-10. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, NBC, 24.37 million.

2. NFL Football: Kansas City at New England, NBC, 21.8 million.

3. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 17.9 million.

4. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 16.24 million.

5. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 13.29 million.

6. "Football Night in America" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 12.77 million.

7. "The OT," Fox, 12.13 million.

8. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 11.99 million.

9. "NFL Opening Kick-Off Show," NBC, 9.85 million.

10. "The Orville," Fox, 8.56 million.

11. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.41 million.

12. College Football: Oklahoma at Ohio State, ABC, 8.08 million.

13. "NCIS," CBS, 6.91 million.

14. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.58 million.

15. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.34 million.

16. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 6.29 million.

17. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 6.27 million.

18. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 6.25 million.

19. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 5.86 million.

20. "Football Night in America" (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 5.61 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.