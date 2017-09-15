  1. Home
Arsenal's Europa League game against Cologne delayed by fans

By  Associated Press
2017/09/15 02:49

Police forces guard the entrance of the Emirates stadium prior to the Europa League group H soccer match between Arsenal and FC Cologne at the Emirate

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal's Europa League match against Cologne has been delayed by an hour over concerns about fan safety.

Thousands of ticketless Cologne supporters turned up at Emirates Stadium on Thursday and those fans with tickets were unable to gain access to the ground.

The 60-minute delay was announced inside the stadium with Arsenal "monitoring" the situation.