Arsenal's Europa League game against Cologne delayed by fans

Police forces guard the entrance of the Emirates stadium prior to the Europa League group H soccer match between Arsenal and FC Cologne at the Emirate
Police forces and Cologne supporters stand outside the Emirates stadium prior to the Europa League group H soccer match between Arsenal and FC Cologne
Police forces and Cologne supporters stand outside the Emirates stadium prior to the Europa League group H soccer match between Arsenal and FC Cologne
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal's Europa League match against Cologne has been delayed by an hour over concerns about fan safety.
Thousands of ticketless Cologne supporters turned up at Emirates Stadium on Thursday and those fans with tickets were unable to gain access to the ground.
The 60-minute delay was announced inside the stadium with Arsenal "monitoring" the situation.