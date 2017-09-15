J.P. Donleavy, author of 'The Ginger Man,' dies at age 91

LONDON (AP) — J.P. Donleavy, the incorrigible Irish-American author and playwright whose ribald debut novel "The Ginger Man" was censored and scorned, but eagerly read and later embraced as a groundbreaking classic, has died. He was 91.

Donleavy, a native New Yorker who lived his final years on an estate west of Dublin, died Monday in Ireland. His death was confirmed by personal assistant Deborah Goss.

The author of more than a dozen books, Donleavy sometimes was compared to James Joyce as a prose stylist and ranked among the world's funniest writers.

He was best known for "The Ginger Man," which was published in 1955. The novel has sold more than 45 million copies and placed No. 99 on a Modern Library list of the greatest English language fiction of the 20th century.