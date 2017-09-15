Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, September 14, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SW;17;83%;73%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Sunny and very warm;41;28;ENE;13;33%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;20;Very hot;39;22;WNW;5;22%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and less humid;32;19;Increasing clouds;28;20;WSW;9;54%;26%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;14;10;Thundershowers;16;10;WSW;18;80%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;14;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;ESE;13;75%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;SSW;10;16%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;18;4;Mostly sunny;22;9;SW;13;62%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;25;16;Showers and t-storms;20;14;SSW;20;85%;82%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;32;20;Plenty of sun;32;20;S;9;45%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;NNW;20;69%;72%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;24;Sunny and hot;44;24;NW;10;13%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSW;11;77%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;30;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WSW;13;75%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;A shower or t-storm;32;25;WSW;10;77%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional p.m. rain;26;16;Thunderstorms;18;13;NE;18;73%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Overcast and warm;29;19;Cloudy;28;18;S;9;52%;22%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;30;13;Not as warm;25;13;E;8;46%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;Partly sunny;17;8;SW;17;62%;43%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;22;8;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;12;68%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Sunny and beautiful;30;13;E;17;32%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;28;11;Cooler;18;11;SSE;16;53%;60%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;13;8;Thundershowers;15;6;SW;12;80%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;Sunny and very warm;31;14;NNW;4;49%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;Cooler;18;11;ENE;9;53%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Partly sunny, cooler;15;9;ESE;14;61%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;32;17;Mostly cloudy;33;18;N;8;28%;43%;10

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;26;21;Partly sunny, breezy;25;21;ENE;24;59%;25%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;34;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;N;14;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;18;12;Brief p.m. showers;18;12;SSE;33;68%;83%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SE;8;57%;48%;12

Chennai, India;Some brightening;33;27;Partly sunny;35;28;SW;10;72%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Warmer;26;18;Sunny, nice and warm;28;20;SSE;13;60%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;29;26;Partly sunny;30;26;SW;17;77%;60%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;14;10;Thundershowers;16;10;SW;19;74%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Sunny and nice;31;26;WNW;18;79%;7%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Warm with sunshine;34;24;SSE;16;59%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;12;69%;41%;12

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;NE;7;58%;12%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;13;Partly sunny;28;10;N;10;37%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;SW;6;65%;64%;10

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;36;23;Overcast, a shower;33;22;SE;16;62%;43%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;14;8;Some sun, a shower;14;7;NW;27;77%;66%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;32;13;Mostly sunny;30;13;NE;10;22%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;31;21;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;24;62%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NE;26;80%;86%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;31;12;Sunny and nice;29;10;ENE;11;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;13;76%;44%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;14;10;Showers around;14;7;W;17;87%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;18;79%;84%;6

Hong Kong, China;Some sunshine;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;10;63%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;24;Partial sunshine;31;25;ENE;14;61%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Showers and t-storms;29;22;W;8;79%;91%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;NNW;15;48%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Sunny and humid;29;21;ENE;13;66%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;NNE;10;67%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;30;Mostly sunny, warm;36;30;NW;13;61%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;30;12;Sunny;28;12;N;13;30%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;25;11;Sun, some clouds;27;12;NNW;6;27%;25%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;W;13;61%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SW;8;72%;89%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Some sun, pleasant;37;27;S;24;44%;43%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Abundant sunshine;26;15;Partly sunny;20;8;WSW;18;50%;12%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ESE;13;69%;65%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;31;23;Mostly cloudy;30;22;WSW;13;57%;37%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;10;70%;71%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;NNE;7;84%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;11;1;Afternoon showers;9;-1;SE;12;77%;99%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WSW;18;79%;84%;5

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;18;15;Clearing;18;16;S;12;76%;14%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;26;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;22;15;NNW;24;49%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;19;8;Spotty showers;15;8;WNW;13;72%;69%;2

Los Angeles, United States;More sun than clouds;24;18;Mist in the morning;24;18;S;9;60%;43%;3

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;29;22;Partly sunny;27;22;SSW;11;72%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;15;Not as warm;24;12;NE;13;32%;3%;6

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;30;27;Spotty showers;31;27;WSW;15;73%;88%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Some sun;34;26;WSW;8;60%;44%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower;31;26;NW;9;74%;79%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;9;Clouds, a shower;16;7;SW;22;73%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A t-storm in spots;25;13;NE;7;42%;55%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Clouds and sun;32;27;NE;14;68%;23%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;17;10;Clouds and sun;15;8;WSW;20;78%;29%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;34;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;S;19;68%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;14;8;ESE;17;60%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;26;16;SW;0;71%;3%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning out cloudy;18;15;Rain and drizzle;22;10;WSW;22;57%;70%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Spotty showers;32;26;NW;10;78%;85%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NE;9;63%;73%;14

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A shower;27;20;SSE;10;71%;65%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and very warm;34;20;NW;10;43%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;10;8;Warmer;17;11;SSW;23;61%;22%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, less humid;28;19;Periods of sun;27;20;NE;12;51%;74%;5

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;15;8;Thundershowers;18;9;WSW;6;67%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;SW;6;73%;5%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;ESE;28;70%;42%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNW;8;84%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;33;24;A few showers;33;24;NE;11;72%;65%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;18;8;Thundershowers;16;8;W;9;65%;83%;3

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;25;15;Turning sunny, warm;27;13;NNE;13;44%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSW;12;80%;75%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SE;16;73%;72%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;8;57%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NE;11;57%;38%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;28;13;Periods of sun;26;12;ENE;6;56%;7%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;24;12;Occasional rain;22;12;SSW;16;48%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;29;18;Mostly sunny;24;15;W;14;69%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;23;Occasional rain;28;23;SE;20;64%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;10;7;Cloudy;13;10;SSE;9;78%;24%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;16;10;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;18;88%;85%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;21;Sunny and very warm;32;21;WSW;11;49%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;23;Sunny and very warm;41;24;NNE;12;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;26;19;SSE;12;68%;44%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;15;12;A little rain;13;10;WSW;16;80%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;WSW;13;61%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ESE;9;71%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A few showers;31;25;SE;15;73%;80%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;WNW;8;95%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;28;13;Mostly cloudy;28;14;ENE;16;21%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cool with some sun;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;ENE;5;46%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NE;9;82%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;NNW;12;47%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;22;10;Mostly sunny;23;10;NE;8;48%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Sun and clouds;27;16;E;8;57%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Rain and drizzle;27;24;NNE;23;77%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;WSW;14;72%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Sunny and very warm;29;14;SSE;9;50%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;E;21;71%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;14;10;Thundershowers;15;10;SW;11;77%;72%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;WNW;25;42%;4%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;W;12;59%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers, some heavy;15;11;Spotty showers;14;10;WNW;11;83%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;SSE;10;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunshine and warm;31;17;NE;12;48%;10%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;33;21;Sunny;32;21;SSE;9;21%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;WSW;13;56%;4%;8

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;E;8;53%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;26;18;SSE;12;57%;5%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny, humid;23;16;SW;8;81%;10%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;SE;10;41%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunny and nice;32;23;E;12;48%;4%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;23;6;Cooler;11;0;NW;16;72%;50%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Becoming cloudy;22;12;ENE;7;42%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;A touch of p.m. rain;26;10;Cooler;18;10;SSE;14;45%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;W;10;84%;92%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;18;10;Cooler;14;8;WSW;23;81%;33%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;19;9;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SSW;21;72%;23%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;16;14;Very windy;17;10;NNW;47;78%;78%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;W;8;76%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;33;17;Sunny and very warm;32;18;NE;7;31%;4%;6

_____

_____

