Avs forward Matt Duchene reports to camp amid uncertainty

By PAT GRAHAM , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/09/15 02:01

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene drives down the ice against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period

DENVER (AP) — Forward Matt Duchene says he arrived for the start of the Colorado Avalanche training camp to honor his contract and out of respect for his teammates even though his future with the team remains murky.

Duchene's name was floated last season in trade talks, but no deal was struck. General manager Joe Sakic wasn't able to move Duchene over the offseason.

The 26-year-old Duchene showed up for his physical Thursday. He has two years left on his contract and will make $6 million this season.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doesn't believe the Duchene situation will be a distraction.

