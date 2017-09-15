Group: UN mishandling Central African Republic abuse claims

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A watchdog group is condemning the way sexual abuse allegations are being handled by the United Nations in Central African Republic.

The Code Blue campaign says it has obtained leaked case files that show "egregious mishandling" of misconduct allegations. It says in eight of the 14 cases it examined, fact-finders failed to even interview the alleged victims.

The campaign says in some cases investigators did not begin their work until at least a month after the reported abuse.

Code Blue made its announcement just days before the United Nations is expected to take up the issue of sexual misconduct at the annual General Assembly in New York.

The U.N.'s new secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, is expected to call on member states to take responsibility for peacekeepers who commit abuse and exploitation.