Woman arrested near Prince George's school is free on bail

LONDON (AP) — London police say a woman arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary near the school attended by four-year-old Prince George has been released on bail.

Police said Thursday officers that are working with Thomas' Battersea School to review security arrangements after the incident.

The woman has not been charged but faces further inquiries and a court date in October. She has not been identified. Few details about the incident have been released. Police say an individual entered the school premises Tuesday.

George, son of Prince William and his wife Kate, started school last week. His parents say they are hoping he can have as normal a childhood as possible.

George is third in line for the throne, after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.