Lawyer: Challenger to admit payment from US rep's campaign

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer says a onetime challenger to U.S. Rep. Bob Brady will plead guilty to hiding a $90,000 payment from the powerful Philadelphia Democrat's campaign in exchange for dropping out of the 2012 primary.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday in court documents that former city judge Jimmie Moore had met with Brady to discuss the arrangement and that they "agreed and understood" that the payment would be disguised.

Brady has not been charged with a crime, though prosecutors have alleged he tried to influence a witness. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Moore's attorney said Thursday that his client will admit filing a false campaign finance report. Moore stepped down from the bench this week.

Brady has run the Democratic Party machine in Philadelphia for three decades. He entered Congress in 1998.