Mexico: 3 slain, left with party hats ahead of holiday

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say three dead bodies have been found decorated with the colors of the national flag just ahead of Independence Day.

A prosecutor's office employee in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Thursday that the corpses were wrapped mummy-style in plastic and tape, with severed heads stuffed into straw party hats painted red and green.

Such hats are typically worn during Sept. 15-16 independence celebrations.

The bodies were found Wednesday in a park in the state capital, Xalapa. The employee was not authorized to be quoted by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Authorities also reported that four men and a woman were shot dead at a bar Tuesday in the central state of Guanajuato. Masked attackers sprayed them with bullets as they sat at a table.