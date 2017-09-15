Italy's premier says committed to citizenship legislation

ROME (AP) — Premier Paolo Gentiloni says he's still committed to passing legislation to let immigrants' children become Italians, after his Democratic Party lawmakers acknowledged they don't have the votes to pass it in parliament.

Speaking Thursday in Greece, Gentiloni said there's still time before the end of the year to pass the bill. He said: "Here we are still in the summer, as you can see, and the commitment that we described for weeks surely remains. It is a work that needs to be done."

The head of Gentiloni's Democratic Party in the Senate, Luigi Zanda, acknowledged Wednesday he doesn't have the votes.

The bill would allow those born in Italy to immigrants holding long-term residence permits to seek citizenship when they are as young as age 12, down from the current age of 18.