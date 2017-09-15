Yemeni rebel leader threatens attack on UAE territory

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels is threatening to attack territory in the United Arab Emirates, a key member of a Saudi-led coalition fighting to defeat his Iranian-backed forces and restore an internationally recognized government.

In a speech aired Thursday on the rebel-run al-Masirah TV, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi says the UAE is now within range of missiles available to his forces after a "successful" missile test showed they could reach the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

The rebels, also known as Houthis, had in the past targeted Saudi territory with missiles.

Al-Houthi also hinted at a possible reconciliation with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. He says an agreement between them was reached on "political stability." A power struggle has recently emerged between the two, threatening to undermine their alliance.