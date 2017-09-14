TMZ's Levin visits celebs in their homes for new series

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Levin likes to keep a secret, at least when it involves him. So you'll have to watch his Fox News Channel series to find out which celebrity keeps a rock as a precious memento.

The founder of the TMZ celebrity website hosts Fox's new Sunday night series "Objectified." The program features celebrities showing off personal memorabilia in their homes, starting this weekend with "Judge Judy" Sheindlin.

Levin did something similar last fall with Donald Trump in Trump Tower and it reached more than 4 million viewers. For the series, he's also talking to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Benjamin Netanyahu, Tyler Perry and Mark Cuban.

The celebrities get to pick seven things from their home that represent different parts of their lives.