Greece: Police detain 2 Turks entering country illegally

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have detained two Turkish men who crossed into the country illegally from Macedonia, and arrested a Macedonian man accused of smuggling them into Greece.

The two Turkish men, aged 36 and 39, crossed into Greece on a small boat across Doirani Lake and were detained Wednesday night, police said in a statement Thursday.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press, said the two told authorities they were applying for asylum in Greece as they had been accused in Turkey of supporting Fethullah Gulen, the man Turkey's government accuses of being behind a failed 2016 coup.

More than 50,000 people have been jailed in Turkey in the crackdown after the attempted coup.