UN promotes mediation to end Libya chaos and restore peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution welcoming recent efforts to bring opposing sides together in Libya — a conflict that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says is ripe for mediation to end years of chaos and restore peace.

The resolution adopted Thursday extends the U.N. political mission in the country until Sept. 15, 2018, with a mandate "to exercise mediation and good offices" to support "an inclusive political process."

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It is split between rival parliaments, governments and militias in the east and west. But in late July the rival leaders pledged to cooperate.

Guterres told reporters Wednesday that mediation should be a top priority and that "progress can be made in the short term."