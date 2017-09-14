|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Manchester United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|2
|10
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|9
|Watford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|8
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|7
|Huddersfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Burnley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|8
|7
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|6
|Stoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Southampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Brighton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Swansea
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Everton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|4
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|8
|3
|West Ham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|3
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|0
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|0
|Friday, Sept. 15
Bournemouth vs. Brighton 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 1130 GMT
Newcastle vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Manchester City 1400 GMT
Tottenham vs. Swansea 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 17
Chelsea vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT
Manchester United vs. Everton 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|2
|17
|Cardiff
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|6
|16
|Sheffield United
|7
|5
|0
|2
|8
|5
|15
|Wolverhampton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|7
|14
|Preston
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|2
|12
|Sheffield Wednesday
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|6
|12
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|8
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|4
|0
|3
|10
|11
|12
|Middlesbrough
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|3
|11
|Queens Park Rangers
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|11
|Derby
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|10
|Bristol City
|7
|2
|4
|1
|11
|9
|10
|Fulham
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|5
|10
|Norwich
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|12
|8
|Barnsley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|8
|7
|Hull
|7
|2
|1
|4
|13
|14
|7
|Reading
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|7
|Aston Villa
|7
|1
|4
|2
|7
|9
|7
|Millwall
|7
|1
|3
|3
|10
|9
|6
|Sunderland
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|5
|Burton Albion
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|14
|5
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|9
|4
|Brentford
|7
|0
|3
|4
|6
|11
|3
|Bolton
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|14
|2
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Leeds 2, Birmingham 0
Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Derby vs. Ipswich ppd.
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brentford 1
Wolverhampton 3, Bristol City 3
Preston 3, Cardiff 0
Norwich 0, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0
Queens Park Rangers 2, Millwall 2
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 1
Reading vs. Barnsley ppd.
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Fulham 2, Hull 1
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Leeds 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Queens Park Rangers 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Shrewsbury
|7
|6
|1
|0
|10
|4
|19
|Peterborough
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|7
|16
|Charlton
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|10
|15
|Bradford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|9
|14
|Blackpool
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|7
|14
|Wigan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|3
|13
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|13
|Oxford United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|5
|12
|Rotherham
|7
|4
|0
|3
|15
|9
|12
|Blackburn
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|12
|Scunthorpe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|3
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|3
|0
|4
|12
|15
|9
|Portsmouth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|14
|8
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|9
|7
|Doncaster
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|6
|Northampton
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|6
|Rochdale
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|10
|6
|Southend
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|13
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Oldham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|10
|16
|4
|Bury
|7
|1
|1
|5
|8
|14
|4
|Plymouth
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|13
|4
|Gillingham
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Shrewsbury 1, Southend 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Oldham 3
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Northampton 3, Portsmouth 1
Scunthorpe 0, Blackburn 1
Oxford United 2, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1
Rochdale 2, Doncaster 1
Rotherham 5, Walsall 1
Charlton 0, Wigan 3
Plymouth 1, Blackpool 3
Fleetwood Town 3, Bury 2
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 17
Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Wigan vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|6
|19
|Notts County
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|7
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15
|10
|13
|Coventry
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|3
|13
|Lincoln City
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|12
|Newport County
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|12
|Stevenage
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|12
|Wycombe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|11
|12
|Luton Town
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|8
|11
|Crewe
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|6
|11
|Mansfield Town
|7
|2
|4
|1
|12
|8
|10
|Barnet
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|8
|10
|Cambridge United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|6
|10
|Swindon
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|10
|10
|Grimsby Town
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|14
|9
|Colchester
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|11
|8
|Yeovil
|7
|2
|2
|3
|12
|18
|8
|Crawley Town
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|9
|7
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|13
|7
|Morecambe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|9
|6
|Chesterfield
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|15
|5
|Cheltenham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|11
|4
|Forest Green
|7
|1
|1
|5
|9
|19
|4
|Port Vale
|7
|1
|0
|6
|5
|11
|3
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Mansfield Town 0, Wycombe 0
Coventry 2, Carlisle 0
Luton Town 2, Port Vale 0
Stevenage 1, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 0, Lincoln City 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Crewe 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2
Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 1, Chesterfield 1
Notts County 1, Swindon 0
Barnet 1, Exeter 2
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Cambridge United vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Notts County 1400 GMT