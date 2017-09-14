Civil rights groups head to NY court in immigration case

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights groups in New York want to persuade a federal judge to let them challenge President Donald Trump's planned phase-out of a program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

A hearing is planned Thursday in an existing lawsuit brought last year on behalf of Martín Batalla Vidal, who came to the U.S. from Mexico with his parents when he was 7.

The administration of the Republican president has decided to end a program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It allows some immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay.

Batalla Vidal says he's taken college classes, does "meaningful" nursing home work and pays taxes.

Trump said Thursday he was "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for those affected.