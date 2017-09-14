WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

After a disappointing start to the season, Arsenal kicks off its Europa League campaign against Cologne, a German club that has lost all three of its matches in the Bundesliga this season. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

BKO--AFRICA'S AMERICANS

DAKAR, Senegal — For Reggie Moore, representing an African country is a little like playing on a Dream Team. And he's not the only American to seek out the African experience. By Ken Maguire. SENT: 860 words, photos.

GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Rain and strong winds have forced the final women's golf major of the season to be suspended with plans to re-start on Friday as a 54-hole event. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 225 words, photos.

BOX--FURY'S JOURNEY

WINDERMERE, England — Hughie Fury's bumpy journey to a shot at the world heavyweight title has taken in quitting school at 12, overcoming a rare skin condition and fighting in the shadow of a famous family member. He will fight WBO champion Joseph Parker on Sept. 23 knowing he's ready for anything. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA-ISRAEL

JERUSALEM — The Giro d'Italia cycling race will open next year's event in Israel, marking the first time any leg of the sport's Grand Tours will take place outside of Europe. By Aron Heller. SENT: 300 words.

CAR--F1-SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — With the Singapore street circuit suited to Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel is hoping to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton this weekend. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 585 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-LIVERPOOL'S WEAKNESS

LIVERPOOL, England — Philippe Coutinho?s belated return to the Liverpool team adds an extra layer of ingenuity to a forward line that promises to be one of the most thrilling in European soccer this season. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-REAL SOCIEDAD

MADRID — The last time Real Sociedad had such a good start in the Spanish league, it went on to win the title. Now it wants to keep its impressive run going and show that it can repeat its successful campaign from 35 years ago. The game against defending champion Real Madrid on Sunday gives the Basque club the perfect chance to prove its worth. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--FRANCE-SPOTLIGHT-MARSEILLE

PARIS — Marseille has not won a league match in a month and fans are already losing patience only weeks into a season that was meant to be a renaissance for the nine-time champions. Rudi Garcia's future does not hang in the balance yet, but the former Roma coach has lost the fans' support following a bad patch of results. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN TROUBLES

BERLIN — Carlo Ancelotti's second season in charge of Bayern Munich hasn't started as well as his first. Bickering from players, contradictory statements from the bosses, a lack of cohesion on the field, and the first league defeat after only three games have all heightened the sense of disharmony at the club. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-INTER STABILITY

MILAN — Inter Milan is emerging as a dark horse for the Serie A title. Napoli, Roma and perhaps AC Milan were expected to present the toughest challenges to Juventus' bid for a seventh straight league title. But after beating Roma comprehensively in the Italian capital as well as collecting victories over Fiorentina and Spal, Inter could pose a serious threat. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--SALARIES TO CHARITY

LONDON — More soccer players say they will give 1 percent of their salaries to charity. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

Also:

— SOC--HIDDINK-SOUTH KOREA — Hiddink is willing to help South Korea improve for World Cup. SENT: 120 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP 2018-TICKET SALES — Ticket sales start for 2018 World Cup in Russia. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--FIFA RANKINGS — Germany takes over at top of FIFA rankings from Brazil. SENT: 120 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA

CANBERRA, Australia — Still searching for victory in the 2017 Rugby Championship, Argentina made four changes to its starting XV and the Wallabies just one for Saturday's test match in Australia's capital. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--MLB CAPSULES — 21 club: Indians set AL record with 21st straight win. SENT: 2,315 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.