Russia war games in Belarus spark anxiety in Baltics

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The three Baltic states are watching with concern the latest round of Russian military drills that some analysts believe could be the largest of their kind since the Cold War.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, who often criticizes Russian leaders, says the mid-September military exercise in Belarus is a sign that Kremlin is preparing for a serious conflict with NATO.

"We are anxious about this drill ... it is an open preparation for war with the West," she told reporters.

Russia and Belarus say the exercises, which last until Sept. 20, will involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops.