Giant water lilies exhibition in Taipei extended to September 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--In light of the popularity of the giant Victoria water lilies, Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) announced on Wednesday that it had decided to extend the exhibition at Shuangxi Park to September 30.

According to PSLO, the exhibition of the giant water lilies at Shuangxi Park has attracted over 50,000 visitors since its opening.

As the water lilies are still in good condition, the PSLO urged the public who have not visited the water lilies should take the last opportunity to appreciate their beauty or wait until next year.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the PSLO also held a photography contest, and winners have been selected. The winning photographs can be found at the site (Chinese).

Photo credit: PSLO

​

Photo credit: PSLO

“Beauty of Serenity,” which shows how the blue sky at sunset adds to the splendor of the water lilies, grabbed the top prize. The second prize went to “Colorful Clouds,” which illustrates the kaleidoscopic transformation of clouds over Shuangxi Park right before typhoon Nesat hit Taiwan. “Guests in the Water,” portraying schools of fish swimming near the water surface of the floating leaves of water lilies, took the third prize.

Photo credit: PSLO