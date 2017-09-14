Indonesia raises alert level for Bali volcano

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has raised the alert level for the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island of Bali following an increase in volcanic and tectonic activity.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Thursday that the alert has been raised from normal to vigilance.

The country's geological agency recommends villagers and visitors stay further than 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the mountain's crater.

The disaster agency said the volcano last erupted in March 1963, killing some 1,100 people.

It warned against panic, saying there would be further increases in volcanic activity and changes to the alert level before an eruption.