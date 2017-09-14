Coupon books for Taiwan's 2017 Penghu Autumn Festival are up for grab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Penghu National Scenic Area Administration (PNSAA) has issued 10,000 coupon books in conjunction with sport themed events of the “2017 Penghu Autumn Festival,” with the first 5,000 copies to be released on Sep.16, according to a press release issued by the PNSAA on Wednesday.

The coupon books are valid until March next year, the release said.



The coupon book includes coupons for package tours operated by seven travel agencies, 103 hotels, and 47 businesses, according to the release. The book also includes information about 2017 Penghu Autumn Festival events, recommended attractions, transportation and other tourism information.

Penghu Autumn Festival serial sport-themed events will be successively launched between Sep. 21 and Nov. 19, including a bicycle race, a marathon, a cricket tournament, a swim event and a table tennis competition, to promote Penghu tourism in autumn and winter, according to the PNSAA.

The coupon books will be available at specific locations, including visitor centers at Magong Airport, Taipei Songshan Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport, Taichung International Airport, Taipei Main Station, and THSR Taoyuan and Taichung stations.

For more information, please visit the the festival official website, the PNSAA website (Chinese), and activity Facebook page (Chinese).