Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 14, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;75;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SW;10;83%;73%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;87;Sunny and very warm;107;82;ENE;8;33%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;68;Very hot;103;72;WNW;3;22%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;84;66;Clouds and sun;82;68;S;7;58%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;59;50;Thundershowers;60;50;WSW;11;79%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;56;47;A shower or two;58;47;ESE;10;74%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;90;60;SSW;6;16%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;63;39;Mostly sunny;71;48;SW;8;62%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;77;62;Showers and t-storms;68;57;SSW;13;85%;82%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;Plenty of sun;89;69;S;6;44%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;67;54;Mostly sunny;66;54;NNW;13;69%;72%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;76;Sunny and hot;112;76;NW;6;13%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSW;7;77%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;86;70;A t-storm in spots;83;69;WSW;8;75%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;96;78;A shower or t-storm;89;78;WSW;6;77%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;79;60;Thunderstorms;64;57;NE;11;76%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Overcast and warm;84;66;Cloudy;82;64;S;6;52%;22%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;86;55;Not as warm;75;55;E;5;45%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. shower or two;60;50;Partly sunny;63;46;SW;11;60%;43%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;68;47;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SE;8;68%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;Sunny and beautiful;86;56;E;11;32%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;81;51;Cooler;66;51;SSE;10;53%;60%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;59;46;Thundershowers;59;44;SW;8;81%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;Sunny and very warm;87;58;NNW;3;49%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;79;51;Not as warm;67;52;ENE;6;51%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;71;50;Partly sunny, cooler;60;47;ESE;9;61%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;91;62;Partly sunny;92;65;NNW;5;28%;38%;8

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;79;69;Partly sunny, breezy;77;71;ENE;15;59%;25%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;74;Mostly sunny;94;73;N;8;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;54;Brief p.m. showers;62;54;SSE;18;71%;85%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SE;5;57%;48%;12

Chennai, India;Some brightening;91;81;Partly sunny;95;82;SW;6;72%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;78;64;Sunny, nice and warm;82;67;SSE;8;61%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;85;79;Partly sunny;86;78;SW;10;77%;60%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;56;51;Thundershowers;60;49;SW;12;72%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;WNW;9;78%;5%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;Warm with sunshine;93;75;SSE;9;59%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;84;70;Partly sunny, humid;88;68;ESE;7;67%;25%;12

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;95;78;Partly sunny;98;78;NE;5;58%;12%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;86;56;Partly sunny;83;50;NNE;6;37%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A t-storm in spots;94;83;SW;4;65%;64%;10

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;96;74;Overcast, a shower;92;72;SE;10;62%;43%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;58;47;Some sun, a shower;57;45;NW;17;76%;66%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;89;55;Mostly sunny;87;55;NE;6;22%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More sun than clouds;88;68;Partly sunny;79;63;WSW;15;62%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;NE;16;80%;86%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;88;53;Sunny and nice;84;51;ENE;8;24%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;8;76%;44%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;57;50;Showers around;57;45;W;11;86%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SSW;11;79%;84%;6

Hong Kong, China;Some sunshine;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;S;6;63%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;75;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;10;59%;37%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;86;72;Showers and t-storms;85;72;W;5;79%;91%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;93;72;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;NNW;9;48%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;81;69;Sunny and humid;84;71;ENE;8;66%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;93;74;A t-storm in spots;94;74;NNE;6;67%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;86;Mostly sunny, warm;98;86;NW;8;61%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;87;54;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;N;9;29%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;78;52;Sun, some clouds;81;54;NNW;4;27%;25%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;91;79;Mostly sunny;92;79;W;8;61%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;84;67;A t-storm in spots;85;67;SW;5;72%;89%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;A stray thunderstorm;99;81;S;14;45%;42%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;Partly sunny;69;47;WSW;11;47%;12%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;80;ESE;8;69%;65%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;A t-storm in spots;85;71;WSW;7;60%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A thunderstorm;94;79;SSW;6;70%;71%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;NNE;4;84%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;52;33;Afternoon showers;49;31;SE;7;77%;99%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;12;79%;80%;5

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;64;59;Clearing;65;60;S;7;76%;14%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;79;59;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;58;NNW;15;52%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;61;45;Spotty showers;58;46;WNW;8;74%;69%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist;77;66;Mist in the morning;76;64;SSE;6;59%;43%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;82;71;Partly sunny;79;70;SW;7;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;86;59;Not as warm;74;53;NE;8;38%;3%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;86;80;Spotty showers;87;81;WSW;9;73%;88%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;92;75;Some sun;93;78;WSW;5;60%;44%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;85;79;A shower;88;78;NW;5;74%;79%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;57;49;Clouds, a shower;60;45;SW;14;74%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;68;53;A t-storm in spots;76;56;NE;4;42%;55%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;89;79;Clouds and sun;89;80;NE;9;68%;36%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of rain;65;51;Clouds and sun;58;46;WSW;13;77%;29%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;S;11;69%;34%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny;57;47;ESE;10;60%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;80;61;Partly sunny;80;62;N;0;71%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning out cloudy;64;59;Rain and drizzle;71;50;WSW;14;57%;70%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;79;Spotty showers;89;79;NW;6;78%;85%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;76;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;ENE;6;62%;73%;13

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;80;66;A shower;80;66;S;10;73%;65%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Sunny and very warm;93;68;NW;6;43%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;50;46;Warmer;63;52;SSW;15;61%;22%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, less humid;83;66;Periods of sun;80;68;NE;8;51%;74%;5

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;61;47;Thundershowers;64;47;WSW;4;68%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;80;54;Mostly sunny;80;56;SSW;4;74%;6%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;85;79;A shower in spots;85;79;ESE;17;70%;42%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNW;5;84%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;92;75;A few showers;91;76;NE;7;72%;65%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;60;47;Thundershowers;60;48;W;6;67%;83%;3

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;77;57;Turning sunny, warm;81;56;NNE;8;44%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SSW;7;80%;75%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SE;10;73%;72%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ESE;5;57%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;58;48;Mostly cloudy;61;48;NE;7;55%;38%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;83;55;Periods of sun;79;54;ENE;4;56%;7%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;74;54;Occasional rain;72;54;SSW;10;48%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;82;62;Sun and some clouds;77;58;W;8;71%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;82;73;Occasional rain;82;73;SE;12;64%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;50;44;Cloudy;55;50;SSE;6;78%;24%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;59;50;Spotty showers;60;51;SW;11;84%;85%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;89;70;Sunny and very warm;89;69;WSW;7;49%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;74;Sunny and very warm;106;74;NNE;7;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;80;66;SSE;8;68%;44%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;60;53;A little rain;56;49;WSW;10;80%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;SW;8;62%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;65;A t-storm in spots;80;64;ESE;5;71%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;89;79;A few showers;88;78;SE;9;73%;80%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;67;A t-storm in spots;78;67;WNW;5;95%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;83;55;Mostly cloudy;83;57;ENE;10;21%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cool with some sun;59;39;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ENE;3;46%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NE;6;82%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NNW;8;45%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;72;51;Mostly sunny;73;50;ENE;5;48%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;84;62;Sun and clouds;80;60;E;5;57%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Rain and drizzle;81;75;NNE;14;77%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;WSW;8;72%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;Sunny and very warm;86;56;SSE;6;50%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;79;Mostly sunny;86;79;E;13;71%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;58;50;Thundershowers;59;49;SW;7;78%;72%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;WNW;16;42%;4%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;90;77;Clouds and sun, warm;93;78;W;7;59%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;58;52;Spotty showers;58;50;WNW;7;81%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;SSE;6;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;92;63;Sunshine and warm;89;63;NE;8;49%;10%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;91;70;Sunny;90;70;SSE;6;21%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;WSW;8;56%;4%;8

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;E;5;52%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;8;57%;5%;6

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;73;60;Mostly sunny, humid;73;60;SW;4;82%;7%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;88;75;Plenty of sunshine;93;78;ESE;6;40%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warmer;94;67;Sunny and very warm;90;73;SE;6;48%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;74;44;Cooler;53;32;NW;10;72%;50%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;72;53;Becoming cloudy;73;53;ENE;4;42%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;79;50;Not as warm;66;50;SSE;9;45%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;93;74;Heavy p.m. showers;85;74;W;6;84%;92%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;63;49;Cooler;57;47;WSW;14;81%;33%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Mostly cloudy;62;49;SSW;13;72%;23%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;60;53;Very windy;63;50;NNW;30;80%;78%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A shower or t-storm;90;78;W;5;76%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;94;62;Sunny and very warm;90;64;NE;4;31%;4%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit