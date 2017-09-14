London fire probe chief: Survivors feel 'anger and betrayal'

LONDON (AP) — The head of a government-ordered inquiry into the London tower block fire that killed at least 80 people has acknowledged that survivors feel a "great sense of anger and betrayal."

Opening the inquiry Thursday, retired judge Martin Moore-Bick said he hoped his investigation would "provide a small measure of solace" by answering how such a disaster could happen in 21st-century London.

He says the inquiry will look at "what happened and why it happened."

The June 14 blaze began in a refrigerator at Grenfell Tower and raced through the 24-story building.

Moore-Bick's inquiry will look at causes of the blaze and high-rise building regulations. But some survivors are critical because it will not look at wider issues around social housing that many residents had wanted to include.